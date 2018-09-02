Operation Lafiya Dole Troops Repel Boko Haram Terrorists In Zari ... Kill Several

Troops of Operation lafiya dole have repelled and inflicted heavy casualties on the Boko haram terrorist elements. In a statement issued by Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole.

"Troops of 2 Division Task Force Battalion conducting Counter Insurgency Operations in North Eastern Nigeria, have successfully routed Boko Haram insurgents in an encounter that ensued yesterday evening at Zari village in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno state.

The insurgents were on rampage to loot the community and extort money from villagers but met with a fierce resistance by the Land troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, who were closely supported from the air by troops of the Air Task Force. During the fire fight, overwhelming volume of fire was unleashed on the insurgents from both the air and ground troops, neutralising several Boko Haram fighters and weapons.

Zari village and the surrounding communities have been stabilized and normalcy restored. The Land troops have also been reinforced to conduct more robust fighting patrol in the general area.

The people of Guzamala and Mobar communities and indeed the entire good people of Borno state are urged to remain calm, resilient and supportive of Operation Lafiya Dole troops as they relentlessly fight terrorism and insurgency in the north east".