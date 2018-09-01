Madumere, Only Option Left For Imo Apc - Apc Chieftain

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Chief Okey Njoku has cried out over the continual retarding of the party in Imo State, stating that the only option left for the party is the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere.

The Owerri zone born business man made the call while addressing newsmen in Owerri yesterday.

Njoku attributed the present challenges of the party to lack of coordination and in-fighting occasioned by personal interest and disregard to people's call for Equity and Fair play in the polity.

In his lamentation, he wondered why Governor Okorocha has refused to listen to voice of reason despite the unfavourable indices indicating unpopularity of his decision to field his son-in-law for 2019 Imo Governorship election.

Continuing, he described the last purported local council election as not only an eye opener but a dangerous sign of the feeling of the people with a large scale apathy.

He therefore declared that the only option left for APC in the State is Prince Madumere whose infectious good nature, integrity and competence will turn the tide around.

It will be recalled that last local government Council election was marked by apathy as it recorded the worst turn-out ever in the history of Imo electioneering process.

He therefore called on the Presidency and the National Working Committee to intervein to save the party, even as stakeholders are ready to leave the party for obvious frustration due to avoidable impasse.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere with colleague Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Chukwu during field work to restoring peace over boundary disputes between communities from Imo and Abia States respectively...