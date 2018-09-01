Ourmumudondo Movement Moves To Resolve Deadlock In Pact

The OurMumuDonDo Movement is deeply concerned about the outcome of the straw poll that was conducted by the young exceptional presidential aspirants of the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) on August 30, 2018.

While we believe that in a democratic society like ours, such exercise must be respected regardless of how controversial it may seem, we can also not discountenance the ambivalent public reactions to its outcome.

Having been publicly involved, at one point, in the PACT process, we have been inundated with calls from exceptional young Nigerians and concerned influential members of the public. We reckon that the sanctity of democracy lies in our ability to respect the concerns of the people.

On our part, we have decided to engage the Nigerian people and different groups on how we can better address the PACT project, rescue the situation, and re-invest and scale up the trust of Nigerians, especially our women and youths in the Alternative Candidate that we seek.

It is important to note, that to eliminate all encumbrances militating against the solidarity of the young exceptional presidential aspirants, our consultations will be an all-encompassing one with young presidential aspirants, political bigwigs, opinion molders, members of the public, and all other stakeholders, in a view to finding a dogged solution to the current albatross confronting the potential synergy of all young presidential aspirants in the country.

While these consultations are going on, including seeking a model that works for everyone, we wish to urge all the aspirants to remain calm and optimistic that the vision that we all share about agreeing to an alternative will be collectively achieved by us all.

We vehemently believe, that hardly will the paradigm shift which we represent be achieved, without a synergistic accord from these exceptional young leaders. We are also not ignorant of the fact that we are bound to make mistakes as we seek a good alternative to the old process, but we must never give up trying.

It is instructive to note, however, that we must not make the mistake of the old in which only a few gathered to determine the fate of the majority.

Finally, we reckon that the new Nigeria we all want to see will be achieved only through the participation of all and sundry.

SIGNED:

Charles Oputa

For: OurMumuDonDo Movement