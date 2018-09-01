Bayelsa Progressive Front Blasts Gov Dickson, Accuse Him Of Making Desperate Moves To Defect To The APC

As a group committed to the affairs of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa state and advocates of societal progress, we are aware that Governor Seriake Dickson is making frantic, frenzied and desperate efforts to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

While this is one ambition he has nursed for a while, he has become, curiously, more enthusiastic of late to ditch his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Intelligence suggests he is currently in talks with a South-South APC Governor, a North-West APC Governor and a Vice Presidential nominee of the SDP in the 90s

But, while making all these efforts on the one hand, he is, on the other hand, trying to decimate the APC at the state level. He is also sponsoring stories of defection of our state leader Chief Timipre Sylva as a smoke-screen to haze-off his own desperate plans of defection. One cannot get more cynical than this.

He should realize that the only way the party can continue and even be of help to him is if he joins and starts-off with a decent degree of harmonious relations with members of the APC and her leadership, rather than attempting to destroy the party in the state.

We are asking if this is how he wants to go about it, by trying to destroy the party he is begging and whining to join?.

A party whose members he kills in Brass LGA, a party whose supporters he is witch-hunting in the Bayelsa State civil service.

We want to make it categorically clear that we the members of APC will resist every effort made by anyone to bring Dickson into the party.

He has performed so poorly as Governor that he has lost popularity with Bayelsa people. Coupled, of course, with a frosty relationship with Goodluck Jonathan. He has spurned his dream of determining his successor so he wants to defect to the APC in an opportunistic bid to take advantage of the incumbency at the center and at the state level.

Those talking to Dickson at the center should realize that Dickson has no electoral value in Bayelsa state. If he rigged himself to office in 2016, we will never allow him in 2019.

Let him brace up for a just political contest between him on the PDP side and we on the APC side and not cowardly try to decamp to the APC at a time so close to the elections.

The APC in Bayelsa State is not a safe house for cynics and mediocres

APC! Progress!