Governor Ambode Dounces Rumours on His defection

The news which went viral earlier today that Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, is seriously considering defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over some purported grievances has been dismissed as untrue.

“Not true,” the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, told News Express this evening when asked to confirm the veracity of the reports.

A number of online platforms (The Genius Media) had earlier today, Friday, August 31, 2018, reported that Governor Ambode was meeting behind closed doors with his aides preparatory to dumping APC for PDP.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the Governor may not be enjoying the best of relations with his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a result of which the latter advocated direct primaries to select APC’s candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The proposed model, which political analysts said might have robbed Ambode of the ticket for re-election, was however rejected by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) which during Thursday’s meeting in the Federal Capital, Abuja, approved it only for the presidential primary election and retained indirect primaries for other positions