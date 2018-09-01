Saraki Replies Not Too Young To Run

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki on Friday replied the Not Too Young to Run group over his presidential declaration.

Shortly after his declaration on Thursday, the group had distanced itself from Saraki’s action, expressing its disappointment with the president of the Senate for usurping a platform designed for young aspirants to dialogue with party leadership to advance his personal political ambition, adding, “we strongly condemn this act by the President of the Senate and dissociates ourselves from this political move.”

Saraki, in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, said that his intention to throw his hat into the ring to contest for the presidency was made in good faith to young PDP aspirants, partly as a symbolic act of encouragement.

“It has been brought to our attention that the Not Too Young to Run group have issued a statement in relation to the announcement made by the President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, whilst addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members and aspirants of the group.

“The occasion was first in a series of dialogues organised by the Not Too Young To Run along party lines. The first one is for young PDP aspirants. The subsequent ones are designed for the APC and other parties.

“It is true that the Not Too Young To Run leadership had no prior knowledge of the content of the Senate President’s remarks. However, the announcement by the Senate President that he intends to throw his hat into the ring to contest for the Presidency was made in good faith to young PDP aspirants, partly as a symbolic act of encouragement.

“It was not the intent of the Senate President to put the group or its leadership in an invidious position. The Senate President appreciates the contribution of the group to the development of our democracy and will continue to work closely with young people across the country in order to make Nigeria a better place for all.”