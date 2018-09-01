Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI) RRR Distributes Relief Materials To IDPs in Borno

The Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI) in collaboration with the Borno State Ministry of Reconstruction Rehabilitation & Resettlement (RRR) has commenced distribution of relief materials to victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in Jere Local Government Area of Borno state.

The beneficiaries are internally displaced persons at the Muna Camp in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

This follows the earlier visit to the camp by the State Commissioner of Reconstruction Rehabilitation & Resettlement , Professor Babagana Umara Zulum along with PCNI officials.

He directed that the RRR & PCNI should conduct an assessment of the situation at the camp and that the food items should be distributed to cushion the sufferings and hardships of the IDPs

Items distributed as part of the relief package included rice, millet corn, cooking oil, palm oil, among others.

The Commissioner for Reconstruction Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum along with the PCNI officials supervised the food distribution from the first to the final stage of the exercise.