General News | 31 August 2018 23:49 CET

President Muhammadu Buhari Meets With German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari received the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who led a team of German delegates, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. They held a press conference and had a business roundtable discussion on trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.


