AHRC wishes all Americans a safe and pleasant Labor Day weekend:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins all Americans in celebrating Labor Day holiday. Labor day is Monday, September 3, 2018.

Labor Day is a national holiday that has been celebrated in the United States for over 100 years and is observed in the U.S., Canada, and other industrialized nations. The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) wishes all Americans a pleasant and safe Labor Day weekend. AHRC salutes all the men and women whose labor has built this country. On this day we also remember the enslaved laborers, African American slaves, whose forced labor helped build this country while enduring countless hardships and abuses.

"American workers, especially blue collar workers, have done the hard and dangerous work to build this country to what it is today," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "The labor movement had to struggle to get the most basic of rights for American workers and on this day we salute American workers and all labor rights activists," added Hamad.