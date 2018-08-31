Army Brigade Underway In Delta Capital, As SEC Approves Instruments For Quick Passage Of 2019 Budget

To beef up security in Asaba, the Delta State capital and its environs, an army brigade to further provide safety of lives and property, is underway. The State Executive Council (SEC), thumped up for the establishment of the security outfit and approved the purchase of a landed property to fast track its formation.

Speaking after a meeting of the Council held at the EXCO chamber of government house, Asaba, the State Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, said that the decision to purchase an existing property as opposed to erecting a new structure is to make the establishment of the Brigade quicker.

Ogbueshi Ukah, stated that with the coming of the Brigade, to be located at Kilometre 2, Anwai/Illah Road, opposite the Government House, security in Asaba and environs will be beefed up to ensure safety of lives and property.

The Commissioner for Information further revealed that the Council approved the Delta State Economic and Fiscal Update, Fiscal Strategy Paper and Budget Policy Statement 2019-2021. With the approval, Ogbueshi Ukah disclosed that the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, can now present the 2019 budget to the State House of Assembly in September with a view to getting the budget passed by January 2019.

He also said that the construction of access road from NPA Expresswayby former Protea Hotel in Warri to the refinery got a nod of the EXCO.