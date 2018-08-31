Borno INEC Registers 674,. 519 PVCs

Borno State INEC Resident Commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Mohammed has said that so far the commission has a total cumulative figures of. 560, 503 total registration, total transfers and total replacement of PVCs.

He added that the commission has recorded a commutative figure of 114011 total new registration and total transfers including total replacement of CVR as at 29th August 2018.

Addressing journalists at the NUJ Press Center Maiduguri Thursday, he said that there are about 70,000 uncollected PVCs issued by INEC in previous years while so far 209 new PVC s have been issued but 113 PVCs out of the new ones issued were yet to be collected by their owners in Borno state.

According to him, additional 10-15 registration centers were established in MMC and Jere LGA with additional Machines to take care of the state capital in reaching out to the population due to the inflow of displaced persons from localities into the Maiduguri city.

He further said that the commission's major challenges were issues of inaccessibility of some areas, terrain and safety of their staff, facilities, equipments including mobility and logistics.

The Residents Commissioner however commended the media for their Support to INEC activities while appealing for continuous cordial working relationship between the media and INEC.

On collection of PVCs and Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise extended to 31st August 2018 from July 2018 for a period of one month or so, he said, in the CVR exercise within the extended period had recorded

15,082 in MMC as the highest figure and 265 as the lowest in Dikwa LGA.

While taking journalists in field assessment of the CVRs exercise within Maiduguri, Assistant Electoral Ofdicer (AEO), INEC , Abadam LGA IDPs Camp Mafoni , Shettima Magu conducted the Resident Commissioner and Journalists round the registration center where people queued up in large numbers for the registration as the dateline for the closure is 31st August, 2018

He said, " So far there has been no problem except everybody seems to be rushing at the closing hours to get PVC because tomorrow is the last day if not everything is going on normal and peaceful in an organized manner".

Bilya Alhaji Shehu, Civilian JTF Sector Commander in charge of the Abadam IDPs Camp said all was well and conduct of the new registration exercise of new PVC as well as the collection and replacement was orderly and peaceful without any problem except for slow pace of the machine,

INEC Resident commissioner however assured the people that everybody will be registered by the end of the day at the closing hour.

It was also gathered that the INEC officials starts work daily by 9 am and closes by 5 pm including Saturday and Sunday.