Imo Deputy Governor  pays Tributes To Late Iwuanyanwu

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has paid glowing tributes to late Chyna Iwuanyanwu, regretting that his sudden passing is shocking and Painful.

The Deputy Governor expressed his down cast emotion earlier today, when he paid a condolenec visit to the family of the deceased at their Abuja residence.

Prince Madumere described late Iwuanyanwu as a patriot who contributed immensely in the polity towards the development of the State.

He further averred that Iwuanyanwu will be remembered as a successful journalist, Public Relations expert, business man, politician and a great philanthropist who did his best to improve the lives of fellow humans.

The number two citizen of the State who was received by late Iwuanyanwu's son and widow condoled the family and admonished them to take solace in the Lord who is the ultimate decider of when every man's work on Earth is done.

He prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media