Aisha Buhari Pledges To Support Women In Politics

Wife of the President Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari has said she will support women in politics in all capacities and has asked women to take over political offices where they would have more influence interacting with people. She made this known while receiving a delegation of women from the South East zone of Nigeria under the auspices of South East women for Buhari, in her office.

Speaking further, Dr. Buhari said Women of the South East have acute political awareness and it is hoped that this awareness will lead to more peaceful elections which will produce more able and competent women to take over as many offices as possible, especially at the grassroots.

She noted that Women need to be in charge for them to make a difference in the lives of their families.

She further called on the women to entrench unity and dialogue among their members as elections are around the corner so that the All Progressives Congress can beat their own record and return to continue the good work that it is doing for Nigeria.

Earlier the wife of the Imo state Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, who led the delegation said the women came for two reasons, firstly to appreciate Her Excellency and congratulate her on her recent awards from the Korean universities and to present south East women for Buhari, a group of women that have studied the ideology of President Buhari and want him to continue in office and be voted back in 2019. Describing President Buhari, Mrs. Okorocha said he is a selfless man who thinks of what he can do for his country rather than what his country can do for him.

The National Coordinator for South East women for Buhari, Barrister Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu said over five million card carrying members have already been mobilized for 2019 by the group to ensure the success of the APC in the coming elections.

Adebisi olumide –ajayi

S. A. Media

Office of the wife of the President