World International Humanitarian Day: Chief Lady Evelyn Azih Receives Humanitarian Award In The Netherlands

It is with profound joy that the Executive and the entire members of NNA-NL heartily congratulate our President, Chief Lady Evelyn Azih for the Humanitarian Award given to her on 19th August, 2018 being the United Nations Day which was marked as the World International Humanitarian Day.

Chief Lady Azih, your nomination and presentation of the Humanitarian Award by the Scientology Kerk in recognition of your stellar achievements in the field of humanity together with Senator of Montserrado County of Liberia, Hon. Saah H. Joseph (the Ebola hero) who performed exceptionally in curbing the Ebola epidemic in Liberia, was an honour not only to NNA-NL but to Nigeria as a whole.

May the grace of God abide with you while you continue to work tirelessly to uplift the good image of Nigeria in The Netherlands without fear or favour.

This has shown that nobody can condemn whom God has chosen. Just know that people could be bought, but nobody can buy God. You have written your name on the sands of time.

We pray that our Lord will continue to strengthen you and open the door of blessings for you as you continue to work for the benefit of the widows, the orphans and the less priviledge in the Society.

You are indeed, a rare gem. On behalf of the entire members of the Nigerian National Association-The Netherlands (NNA-NL), I say, "Who The Cap Fits, Let Them Wear It".

Congratulations once more our Able President.

Signed:

T.O.Otubambo,

Secretary General, NNA-NL