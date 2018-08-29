Parents charged on birth registration for kids to aid future planningby government

Parents in Nigeria have been charged to ensure birth registration for every child below age five with the National Population Commission (NPC) so as to aid proper planning for the kids by government.

The Deputy Director and Head Advocacy, Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB), Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr Olumide Osanyinpeju gave the charge in Lagos today at a Media Dialogue on Birth Registration organised by the ministry in collaboration with the United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF).

Osanyinpeju explained that the media campaign was aimed at driving demand for birth registration services and promoting increased knowledge on the importance of birth registration and issuance of birth certificates.

He emphasised the need to give identity to every Nigerian child through birth registration. He lamented that registering children in Nigerian has been difficult due to a host of unfavourable factors.

He said the factors include the large number of babies delivered at home rather than in the health facilities, lack of manpower needed to register the births of most children and the ignorance on the part of civil society on the importance of birth registration.

He commended UNICEF for its contributions to the campaign on birth registration in the country and for its unyielding support and partnership with the Federal Government as well as its consistent effort to ensure that the Birth Registration programme succeeds.

“We commend UNICEF for her activities in trying to eradicate ignorance of mothers and caregivers on the importance of registering the births of their newborn and obtaining the evidence of a birth certificate.”

He also lauded the collaboration of National Population Commission, Federal Ministry of Health, other line partners, State Partners and other Stakeholders and the media on the birth registration campaign.

Speaking further, Osanyinpeju said the low level, or apparently lack of awareness on the importance of birth registration has resulted in lack of proper capturing and planning for the children and in developmental and social processes that affect them.

He said workable solutions to the issue of general weak knowledge can begin right from the homes and communities and through a wide spread media campaign aimed at creating awareness at all levels of governance and the civil society.