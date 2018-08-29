Troops Neutralize Four Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Weapons In An Ambush Attack

Troops of 81 Division Task Force Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole to conduct Counter terrorism and Counter insurgency operations in North Eastern Nigeria yesterday, Tuesday killed three Boko Haram insurgents in a failed ambush staged by the Boko Haram insurgents along Gulumba Gana - Masa - Dikwa road in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state.

Shortly before the ambush, the troops who were on a fighting patrol had uncovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried in the ground along the road by the terrorists.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole Wednesday in a statement said while the troops carried out counter IED actions to disarm the explosives, the Boko Haram insurgents sprang the ambush but met with fierce resistance by the troops, who swiftly countered the ambush, killing 3 of the insurgents, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

The troops also captured two AK 47 rifles, one Light Machine Gun and an empty magazine from the terrorists.

One of the troops who unfortunately sustained injury during the encounter is currently receiving medical attention in our medical facility.

In a separate operation, also conducted on Tuesday, troops of 3 Battalion, successfully staged an ambush against Boko Haram insurgents traversing a crossing point behind Ngala town, in Borno state.

The troops neutralized one Boko Haram insurgent and recovered one AK 47 rifle and seven rounds of 7.62 MM ammunition during the ambush.

Following the escape of some insurgents with gunshot wounds during encounters with troops, members of the public are please enjoined to report persons with gunshot wounds seeking medical attention to security agencies.