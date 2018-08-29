TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Central African Republic | 29 August 2018 19:15 CET

BBC Africa Eye looks at 'Sex and the sugar daddy

By BBC World Service International Publicity

In Kenya, more and more young women are using sugar daddies to fund a lifestyle worth posting on social media.

Transactional sex was once driven by poverty, says film-maker Nyasha Kadandara. But now, increasingly, it's driven by vanity.

The full article is available here:

It features the stories of three women with ‘sponsors’ and the individual films can be seen on the BBC Africa Eye youtube channel here: Pictures

photo credit BBC Africa Eye


dont cover your shame with someones business and shame
By: sam

