BBC Africa Eye looks at 'Sex and the sugar daddy

In Kenya, more and more young women are using sugar daddies to fund a lifestyle worth posting on social media.

Transactional sex was once driven by poverty, says film-maker Nyasha Kadandara. But now, increasingly, it's driven by vanity.

The full article is available here:

It features the stories of three women with ‘sponsors’ and the individual films can be seen on the BBC Africa Eye youtube channel here: Pictures

photo credit BBC Africa Eye