Alleged Missing N4 Trillion Oil Money: Pdp Accuses Buhari Presidency Of Corruption

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whereabouts of the N4trillion unremitted oil revenue and other financial rots in his Presidency as detailed in the audit report by Price Waterhouse Cooper, a firm commissioned by his administration.

A statement signed by the party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the report has further confirmed that President Buhari has been presiding over a humongously corrupt administration, while at the same time posturing as Mr. Integrity and pointing accusing fingers on everyone else but himself.

“Nigerians, particularly those who have been defending the Buhari administration, were shocked by revelations, in the audit report, of the theft of N4trillion in a sector that is under the direct supervision of ‘honest’ President Buhari, as Minister of Petroleum Resources; the callous frittering of N50 billion from coffers of the National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) and Ministry of Agriculture; disappearance of N28 billion from the Ecological Fund, using fraudulent borrowing windows, among others sharp practices.

“Nigerians are also shocked to learn how some ministers under President Buhari stole N413 million from agencies and parastatals using fraudulent imprests.

“It is instructive to note that this latest audit report adds to outstanding revelations of corruption under President Buhari, including the leaked NNPC memo detailing underhand contract to the tune of N9 trillion, the illegal lifting of crude worth N1.1 trillion in 2017 using 18 illegal companies, the alleged N1.4 trillion fraud in the oil subsidy regime in addition to stealing of over N43 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) funds.

“Now that the huge rot in his Presidency has been exposed by a firm commissioned by his own administration, the PDP challenges President Buhari to make good his declaration to jail treasury looters by starting with a self-searching and explanations on the sleazes directly linked to his office, both as President and minister of petroleum resources.

“The PDP states that the audit report has stripped this administration of all integrity and vindicates our stand that President Buhari runs an innately and inherently corrupt administration.

“Nigerians can now see the real reason our nation has been brought to its knees; why our economy suddenly collapsed into a recession and why our citizens have been subjected to the worst kind of suffering, hunger and

starvation in the last three years.”