Goc Applauds Troops Readiness To Fight Boko Haram Terrorists In Delwa-borno

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Delwa Borno State, have been applauded for their state of combat readiness in the fight against terrorism.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, gave the commendation on Monday 27th August 2018 during his routine operational visit to Echo Company of 192 Battalion location stationed in Delwa, Konduga Local Government Area of the State.

A statement issued by the DDAPR 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maiduguri, Colonel Kingsley Samuel Wednesday said he also applauded the unit combat preparedness after inspecting the Company's location and urged the troops to make effective use of the arsenal at their disposal to inflict maximum causality on the insurgents.

The GOC further urged the troops to be mutually supportive and compliment each other's effort while trying to achieve their collective goal.

Earlier on arrival, the Acting GOC was received by the Officer Commanding Echo Company Captain Shammah Chong, who conducted him and his entourage round the location.

Bulama was accompanied during the routine visit by the Chief of Staff, 47 Engineers Brigade, Colonel Emmanuel Oyewole, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations, Colonel Oluremi Obolo, Commander, 107 Division Equipment Support, Colonel Babatunde Alaya, among others.