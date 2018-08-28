The front line contender for Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal Constituency seat in the green chamber at the National Assembly, Chief Ambrose Unakalamba, has called on the people of Imo State to support the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere for the governorship seat, come 2019, saying that the State will be safer.

Mr. Unakalamba made the call shortly after receiving Ezi Enyi St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Obilubi, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State.

He reiterated that his reason for supporting Prince Madumere is not unconnected with his experience, belief in due process, obedience to rule of law and wealth of experience in governance.

Driving home his stance, he said: “it takes somebody with humility of heart, sincerity of purpose, competence, content with incorruptible spirit to turn the sordid state of the State around.”

On his ambition to represent Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, he gave assurance of his readiness to do everything humanly possible change the negative tide militating against the development of the area with his experience in negotiation with focus in leaving a lasting legacy for the people.

He argued that the only clog in the wheel of progress of Mbaike Federal constituency is priority for personal aggrandizement against general interest of the people.

Reacting to the question whether All progressives Congress will make any impact in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, with the crisis rocking the factionalized party, Unakalamba said: “I do not have any doubt in my mind that the party will bounce back. I believe in its ideology to build a sustainable, self-reliant economy as an economist.

He, however, warned against the repercussion of the on-going impunity going on in the party despite the non-conclusion of the pending suits, which might jeopardize the chances of the party, citing the large scale apathy occasioned by