AHRC expresses condolences for the passing of US Senator John McCain:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) expresses its condolences for the death of US Senator John McCain who died on Saturday August 25. AHRC joins the nation in expressing condolences for the McCain family, US Senate and the US Government at large for the loss of Senator McCain.

