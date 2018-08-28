Niger Delta Youth Coalition (ndyc) Moves Against "carrygo" Syndrome

A political pressure group, Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) has called on politicians and political parties not to adopt the "Carry Go" style in the election of any of the governors in Niger Delta region during the 2019 election processes.

NDYC National Coordinator, Prince Emmanuel Ogba made this call during an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

He advocated for thorough and stringent primaries for all those aspiring to be governor in the region.

The Coalition leader said the "Carry Go" strategy has led to situations where willing and capable persons who have aspiration were shut out of the contest thereby giving few persons, especially the incumbent governors easy ride to the plum position.

"As we aspire for the best on the job, all aspirants should be allowed to pass through stringent internal democratic primaries.

"By so doing, whoever emerges at last will know that he was elected by the people instead of a situation where few influential big politicians present themselves to be bought over by money-bags, especially incumbent governors who are later declared unopposed candidates", he said.

He expressed support for thorough selection process that involves all party members to vote and produce the best as candidate for the party especially for Governorship and Presidential candidates.

He regretted that the "Carry Go" and delegates system have been abused by influential politicians who later turn round to control the governors and the president when voted into office.

"By so doing, whoever emerges would be answerable to the people instead of being accountable to few cabals", he maintained.

Ogba also called for outright cancellation of the suspended Port Harcourt Constituency III election into the Rivers State House of Assembly that was marred by violence and irregularities. The best option would be to cancel the election and conduct a fresh one", he stated.

He appealed to the security agencies to gives a level playing ground to all the political parties and their candidates during elections in the country and not to display bias.

He urged the security agencies to deal with anybody engaging in violence or election malpractice so as to save the image of the country.

Signed:

Prince Emmanuel Ogba

National Coordinator