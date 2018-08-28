Troops Neutralize Boko Haram Terrorists In Kulamari

Troops of 82 Division Task Force Brigade deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE while on fighting patrol at Kukawa general area, got information on the terrorists activities in Kalamari village 30 Kilometres to Kukawa town in Borno State.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said in a statement yesterday that the Boko Haram Terrorists on a looting and extortion mission in Kalamari village were confronted by the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE. During the encounter following a superior fire power of the troops, three members of the Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralised.

Items recovered include:

a. Three AK 47 rifle.

b. Two magazines.

c. Four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Meanwhile, the gallant troops have continued with aggressive fighting patrol, as efforts are on by the troops to track down other fleeing members of the Boko Haram Terrorists from their hideout, after they successfully extricating the villagers.

Members of the general public are advised to report any suspicious movements or activities in their general area to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.