EDUCATION - Guaranty Trust Bank Art Training For Students Takes Off In Style

The Summer free art training organized by Guaranty Trust Bank for kids and young adults took of on Saturdays, August 25, 2018.

The event which is planned to run only on Saturdays will last for 4 weeks ending September 8, 2018.

A Student of Command Day Secondary School, Lungi, Abuja, AbdulRahman Fasasi who participated at the training and shared his painting with BlackBox Nigeria said he looks forward to learning new things in the course of the training.

“I did a simple painting at the training, I am looking forward to learn new things before the end of the training. We were up to 20 in class, it was good and I met young artists,” Fasasi said while sharing his painting with BlackBox Nigeria.

AbdulRahman Fasasi showing off his painting at after the training

The class for each day holds for four hours as it begins by 12:00 noon and ends 4:00 PM at the YouRead Library, 388 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

Organizers of the programme call on parents to key into the training opportunity to brush up the artistic and creativity talents of their wards by having them participate in the GTB Art Training.