Group Holds Thanksgiving, Prayer Sessions For Okowa

Ahead of the 2019 general election, a group known as Abvavo Political Forum (APF), have gone beyond political rallies to drum up support to organizing prayer sessions for the reelection of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Chairman, Executive Coordinating Team of APF, Sunny Tatabuzogwu, said, “recall that we have organized the mother of all political rallies which had in attendance big names in Delta politics, we have also embarked on door to door enlightenment campaign, discussing the Okowa phenomenon in Delta State, but, without God, we cannot achieve the desired results”. “The APF organized a special Thanksgiving Service cum Prayers Session for our Governor at Saint John's Anglican Church Aliohen-Abavo, because, there is nothing that is impossible before God, God made it possible for Dr Okowa to be our Governor, He has used him to perform wonders in our state, so, we went to thank Him and beg Him to sustain Dr Okowa as our Governor till 2023,”

Hon. Tatabuzogwu who is also, a member of the Governing Council, Delta State School of Health Technology, Ofuoma, said: “APF is committed to the re-election of Governor Okowa, we are members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and in one of our rallies, we declared our intention to purchase Expression of Interest form for Governor Okowa because, having worked so hard, we do not expect him to spend a Kobo for his re-election, we are ready to mobilize funds to campaign for him."

Tatabuzogwu, expressed joy that at the thanksgiving and special prayer session for Governor Okowa, a lot of personalities attended the church service, noting, “the Church Presiding Minister, Venerable Philip Enuemelem, observed that the ability of Okowa, to recognize the place of God in his political career early enough was the reason for his uncommon achievements and victories in all his political battles”.