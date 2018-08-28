TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Statement | 28 August 2018 09:52 CET

Intersociety Leader, Umeagbalasi’s Explosive Interview With The Christian Post News, Washington DC, USA

By Emeka Umeagbalasi
Title: A Christian Genocide on the World's Most Christian Continent: Searching for Truth Amid the Bloodshed

Link: https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-genocide-nigeria-searching-for-truth-amid-the-bloodshed-226959/

Date of Interview: 2ndAugust 2018


Date of Publication: 25thAugust 2018


Name of the Int’l Tabloid: The Christian Post News


Location of the Tabloid: Washington DC, USA

Address of the int’l Tabloid: The Christian Post, 6200, Second Street, NW, Washington DC, 20011, USA


Interviewer: Mr. Stoyan Zaimov (The Christian Post Correspondent, Dublin, Ireland)


Location of the interviewer: Dublin, Ireland


Status of the Interview: Personality

Interview Topic: Anti Christian Killing & Burning of Churches by Fulani Jihadists in Nigeria


Target Perpetrator: Fulani Jihadists hiding under “Fulani Herdsmen”/”Cattle Herding”


X-rayed & Demystified: Federal Government Roles

My Special Appeal: For this special interview to be widely republished by our great friends in local print and online media and for same to be widely read, commented, analyzed, twitted and shared using all available social media platforms and networks.

Special Thanks: To all our media friends (The Nigerian Voice, News Express, Elombah News, The Trent, The Nigerian Lawyer, The Neighborhood, The Sundiata News, The TmNews, Odogwu Reports, Chidiopara Reports, Street Reports, Third Eye Reports, The Inos Report, The Global Sentinel, etc as well as our great friends and reporters in the print media). Appreciated too are our teaming friends, fans, supporters, followers and partners on social media platforms and networks especially on Facebook and WhatsApp.


Yours in the Service to Humanity
Emeka Umeagbalasi, Head, Intersociety, Nigeria

Mobile Line/WhatsApp:+2348174090052
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.intersociety-ng.org


