Illegal Abortion “Quack Doctor” Nabbed For Performing Abortion On A 17 Year Old

A 59-year-old man, Kenneth Kwarteng, suspected to be a quack doctor, has been arrested by Ghana police after he performed an abortion on a 17-year-old girl.

The suspect, Kwarteng, who uses various names, including Kwame Kwarteng and K. K. Kwarteng, was arrested by a joint team from the Dental and Medical Council and the Kwabenya Police Station, reports Graphic Online.

The 17-year-old girl, whose identity has been withheld by the police, was said to have been brought to the facility, Obaahemaa Memorial Clinic at New Ashongman Estate last Stop, in Accra, operated by the alleged quack doctor, by her mother for her seven-week-old pregnancy to be terminated.

She was rescued by the Dental and Medical Council and taken to Legon Hospital, where she is receiving medical attention as the abortion performed on her was not completed.

The Deputy Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Dr Divine Banyubala, said it took four months of undercover investigation to uncover the illegal operation of the alleged quack doctor.

He said the hospital did not have any medical staff apart from the quack doctor.

The alleged fake doctor also operated from his home, part of which had been converted to a clinic.