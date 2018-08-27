Nigerians Appreciate Our Social Intervention Programmes, Projects – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that it is heart-warming that more Nigerians are appreciative of the implementation of policies and projects of the Federal Government aimed at improving the standard of living in the country.

Receiving the leadership of Kano Traders Association led by Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Sani, Chairman of Kanti Kwari Traders Association Friday in Daura, President Buhari pledged that his administration will not relent in doing the needful to create jobs, expand trade and encourage greater productivity.

The President told members of the business community that under the Government Enterprises and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and the CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), more traders and farmers have expanded their trade and increased food production.

While the GEEP provides free interest loans to farmers, the N40 billion ABP targets rice farmers across the country to boost their production.

According to the President, some of the policies and projects were misconstrued by some critics at the beginning of this administration but with steady and rigorous implementation they have realized that these interventions are very beneficial for the development of the country.

The President promised to look into the concerns of the traders on the GEEP programme as well as the influx and dominance of foreigners in the retail sector.

Earlier in his remarks, Sani had commended the President for reviving the $2.8 billon Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline, which was abandoned by the previous administration due to corruption and mismanagement.

The market leader also applauded the Buhari administration for the ongoing works at river ports in Baro, Niger State, Lokoja, Kogi State and Oguta in Imo State which were abandoned for about a decade but will now be completed before May 2019.

‘‘It is also another gesture of Mr. President in fulfilling his promise to end fuel problem in Nigeria by signing the Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of a new 150,000 barrels per day refinery in Katsina State,’’ Sani said.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 24, 2018