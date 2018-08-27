Osun 2018: Youngest Gubernatorial candidate felicitates with residents on 27th anniversary of state creation 

The youngest Gubernatorial candidate in the September 22nd election in Osun State, Mr Adebayo Adeolu Elisha has felicitated with the people of Osun on the 27th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The 35-year-old Adebayo who is contesting on the platform of Young Democratic Party (YDP) said the 27th anniversary of the creation of Osun state is a significant milestone.

Addressing his supporters at a gathering in Osogbo, the state capital, Adebayo lauded the founding fathers of the state for their worthy efforts and great dreams for the state.

He charged the youths and the entire people of the state to rally supports for him to win the election and serve the state with his energy, strength, intelligence and brilliance.

According to him "I want to use this opportunity to encourage the good people of Osun State to vote wisely in the forthcoming election comes 22nd September, 2018 for a better Osun State that the founding fathers of this state will be proud of."

"As a young state, it would be very wise and admirable for the good people of Osun State to take this advantage of having a very young, strong, intelligent, brilliant and capable gubernatorial candidate to be elected governor of the state."

"If you vote for me and make me your Governor, I promise to make life better for our people and take our dear state to greater heights.

"On the 27th anniversary of the creation of Osun state, I pray the Almighty God to bring joy, peace and abundance to us in the coming years just as I wish our people a happy anniversary", Adebayo said.