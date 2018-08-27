TEXT OF MEDIA BRIFFING BY HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA).

CORRUPTION REMAINS A GRAVE THREAT TO THE INTEGRITY OF THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM...MEASURES PUT IN PLACE TO CHECK THESE DEBILITATING CONDITIONS ARE AT BEST COSMETIC AND NON SUSTAINABLE...

We recently sent to the Honourable the CJN, a FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REQUEST ON REJECTION OF JUDICIAL NOMINEES. Our request has yet to be attended to clearly ten days after.

These are our words: "We have followed meticulously, your style of leadership since you emerged on the national stage to head the largest judicial system of government in the black world.

"We are particularly thrilled with your avowed pledge to right the wrongs embedded in the conducts of some judicial officers with the overall objective of sanitizing the Nigerian Court system and rid it of corrupt practices.

"If you recall, we were the most outspoken organized civil rights group that publicly backed your nomination as chief justice of Nigeria when it was becoming clearer that some forces were bent on scuttling your appointment.

"We are however, by this letter demanding a certified true copy of the latest communication from the presidency in which Mr. President rejected five of the nominees by NJC for judicial appointments and even for elevation to appellate courts on the ground of serious indictment bordering on professional and official misconduct. We are referring to the last sets of judicial officers your good self-swore in as judges. Five amongst the nominees were rejected due to security indictments bordering on misconduct.

"One of the names on the list include a serving justice of the Abuja High Court and a Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court.

"Our request is anchored on the relevant sections of the freedom of information Act just as the information is required for the purposes of helping the justice sector to reshape the administration of justice and improve anti-corruption strategies. Under section 22 of the constitution, our group which is media affiliated is empowered to deploy the instrument of mass media to check the excesses of officials of different arms of government in Nigeria.

The office of the CJN may be too busy doing other things than attend to requests by credible civil society groups asking for vital information that can be pieced together to strategically provide the best agenda to wage war against corruption in the judicial system which have escalated. There is the likelihood that there are persons embedded in the office of the Honourable the CJN that may be throwing away such important requests for vital and strategic body of evidence on corruption allegations. We had sent similar petition on a Presidential aide that WAEC eventually confirmed parades fake certificate but someone inside the office of the CJN kept returning a written instruction that we should bring additional proofs not until WAEC appeared before the NASS and revealed that our allegations are factually verifiable and till date the CJN has done nothing to investigate the claim that a lawyer allegedly used fake certificate to gain admission into the SCN as an advocate and a solicitor. We have it on good authority that there are many petitions on this matter we raised that are lying around in the NJC but have yet not get fastrack approach. Corruption is a grave threat to all arms of govt. The Executive is very suck of corruption. The US ThinkTank recently issues damaging reports in this direction. The parliament is also very sick.

We must also distinguish the State from Society. Society is an association of human beings and suggests the whole complex of the relations of man to his fellows. It consists of the complicated network of groups and institutions expressing human association. The state is one of the groups, a society, not society. It is the most important group, but still not identical with society. There are many groups in society like the family, the caste, the church and the trade union which do influence social life, but which owe neither their origin nor their inspiration to the State. Again, there are social forces like custom, imitation and competition which the state may protect or modify but certainly does not create; and social motives like friendship or jealousy which establish relationships too intimate and personal to be controlled by the great engine of the state.

The state is a way of regulating human conduct; it orders is not to murder; it punishes us for a violation of its order. It is society in its political aspect.

The differences between the state and society may be summarized thus: (i) Society is a wider term that the state. It suggest many social relationships which cannot be expressed through the state, e.g. education, religion, agriculture institutions. The state is concerned only with those social relationships. The state is concerned only with those social relationships that express themselves through government. (ii) The term ‘society’ applies to all human communities whether organized or unorganized; but organization for law is essential to a state.

In HURIWA we believe the above affirmations by A. Appadoral in his book the substance of politics.

But more importantly, we emphasize that waging a determined law-based war against corruption is sacrosanct. The law must be the upper most in any interaction between national security and human rights.

We reject the argument that the bogus concept of national security should override respect for human rights and adherence rule of law. The law is the beginning and end of the society that is why Nigeria has a constitution. The constitution has also in section 15 (5) made the eradication of corruption and abuse of office as the most strategic function of the state.

The executive is found wanting in tackling corruption that take place within its own arm of govt. this is why a minister of the Federal Republic has been found to parade fake NYSC’s exemption certificate but she still goes about as minister. A presidential aide is reported by WAEC to have fake certificate but he still mouths anti-corruption.

The NNPC is a cesspool of corruption where by $25 billion contract scam has been swept under the carpets and we have all continued life as if $25 billion is 25kobo. Governance must be returned to the path of Rule of Law.

HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA).

August 27th 2018.