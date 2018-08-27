TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 27 August 2018 16:48 CET

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode's Lawyers Write IGP, Seek For Change of Interview Date
Request for Clarity as the invitation letter " appears vague and ambiguous"

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The lawyers of Chief Femi Fani Kayode have written a letter to the IGP on the invitation of their client to the Force Headquarters for what the letter described as "fact finding discussion".

In the letter attached, the solicitors of Chief Kayode are seeking among others, a clarification of the content of the invitation letter, sighting the vague and ambigeous form of the letter. They however requested for a new date for their client to honour the invitation because of his previous schedules and committments that have conflicted with the 28th August date.

The letter was signed by Mr Raphael Oyewole Esq and Ms Idunnu Ajina onbehalf of the law firm of Kayode Ajulo and Co.

Read the full letter attached.

Attached Document(s)
Lawyers Letter To Igp.pdf

One man rubbish is another man archaeological treasure
By: Gabriel Lucy

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists