Margaret Itauma: Perseverance Pays Back

Those of us familiar with her fighting spirit knew she wasn’t going to give up. She is not a quitter. Defeat may test us, but it needs not stop us. If at first we don’t succeed, we should try again. For every obstacle there is a solution. Nothing in the world can replace perseverance. There is no failure except in no longer trying. The greatest mistake is giving up. Margret Itauma’s victory is a living testimony.

Being around her you know she is for real. She is not a feminist you would say, but her take on the plight of Ibom women’s civil and political liberties is a serious business.

Her support for the various organizations, visit to the sick members of Ibom families, funerals, driving miles for graduation ceremonies, weddings, writing checks and assisting in raising funds for various organizations in various states is fervent. She has never missed one medical mission to Ibom State since its founding. Where you are committed to a cause, you go where the need is.

Yes, you did not vote for Margret Itauma’s Presidency. Fine. But join her in doing the right thing for the good of our people rather than staying back to find false and criticize.

I have learned, as the years have passed that there is nothing to be gained from regret. It changes nothing, leaves us melancholy and in perpetual pain.

Throughout her private and public life, she has recharged herself as much as others try to sideline her or take her down or create barriers on her way.

A night before the balloting, the author could not figure out why Margret Itauma after grabbing the Presidency would not leap with joy as one could have expected, but told the author in his dream that it was not just about wining AKISAN presidency, it was about the clean -up job that was to follow.

She rode the clean-up truck, equipped with paints, brushes, dry leave wreck and her heart all by herself from Arizona to Texas. Margret Itauma to AKISAN is a gift from God. Her Presidency is rooted in spirituality.

Margret Itauma, ladies and gentlemen, a critical healthcare provider, EDC President Emeritus was not born to a sovereign who reigns over a vast kingdom or a political dynasty or a privileged background as the daughter of a renowned minister but to a father and mother with a simple and humble beginning.

Her election victory is a testament of her role in the lives of our people.

FOR OUR STATE, FOR OUR PEOPLE. FOR US ALL IN AKISAN USA. INDEED FOR OUR NATION, Congratulations to Margret Itauma. May the Good Lord pilot you on.

Dr. Inyang Oduok writes from Atlanta, Georgia.