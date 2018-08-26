Nigeria’s Economy On Life Support Because Of Rising Debt — Peter Obi

A former governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, has said that the Nigerian economy is on life support due to the rising debt profile of about N22.7 trillion.

Obi, disclosed this at the ‘2018 This Generation Conference’ organised by the Summit Bible Church, with the theme, “Taking Responsibility, Making Nigeria Great”, on Saturday, in Abuja.

According to him, the high unemployment rate was orchestrated by bad governance and if 50 per cent of the country’s revenue is used to settle such debt Nigerians will continue to groan.

The former governor, who was the guest speaker implored voters to weed out people who lacked the technical know-how to revamp the nation’s economy and render good services.

“Our educational system is too low. Our per capita is 2000, and since our population growth is higher than the growth of our GDP, the consequences in the future will be higher than what it is today.

“China adopted the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) when it was told that it had the poorest people in the world and it took over four hundred million people out of poverty.”

Obi, however, said that for Nigeria to get it right, people who have ideas, capacity and have managed resources before should be brought forward to change the poor narrative.

In his remarks, Convener of the programme, Pastor Andy Osakwe, challenged youths to be active in politics and take their destinies into their hands not by thuggery but by asking questions and voting competent representatives.

“A lot of people tend to blame other people for the current state of our nation; it is time for us to take ownership of our condition and also our destiny.

“Even though different generations have taken different positions as to who is responsible for the not-so-great status of Nigeria today, there is a consensus on the fact that Nigeria already has within its borders all that is required to become one of the most secure and prosperous countries in the world,” he said.

Osakwe said that Nigeria is already postured to become one of the advanced nations on the planets due to its extensive human and natural resources, and its high level of educated people.

“Therefore, it doesn’t matter if you were born in the 30’s or in this millennium, as long as you are alive today; you have a responsibility to contribute towards making Nigeria great.

“While we may be disappointed with the present state of our nation, we must resolve together to rise above the mediocrity of the past, so that we can start moving forward to our place of glory,” he stressed.

The cleric said a great Nigeria is possible, only if Nigerians will play their part in our journey to greatness.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports the conference provided a platform for passionate and patriotic Nigerian leaders, entrepreneurs, captains of industries, public office leaders, influencers, politicians, clergymen, entertainers, sports personalities among others to deliberate, exchange ideas in moving the nation forward. (NAN)