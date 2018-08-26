Osun election: 2000 youth for "Vote Not Fight Peace Rally" on Tuesday as Tuface performs live

At least 2000 youths drawn from all local government areas in Osun state are expected to participate in a peace rally organized by Kimpact Development Initiative to sensitise people of the state against violence during the September 22nd election in the state.

The Executive Director of KDI, Bukola Idowu told The Nigerian Voice that the rally will start from Nelson Mandela Freedom Park by 9am on Tuesday, 28th of August, 2018 and terminate at Aurora Conference and Events Centre where a peace concert would be performed by renowned Hip-Hop artiste, Tuface Idibia live on stage.

Idowu said Tuface will use his platform and brand to preach peace and amplify the message “Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War”.

Idowu noted that KDI enjoys the support of National Democratic Institute (NDI), UKaid and USAID for the initiative aimed at sensitizing Osun against Election Violence.

According to him, "As the good people of Osun State prepare for the September 22, 2018 governorship election, our message is simple, Vote Not Fight: Election No be War."

"The rally is organized to sensitize the youth and public on peaceful participation in elections, ahead of the September, 22 Osun State Governorship Poll, and also to invite them to the " Vote Not Fight" peace concert which is scheduled to hold Tuesday, 28th August, 2018 at Aurora Conference and Event Center, Ring Road, Osogbo".

"The Vote Not Fight Rally is going to be one of a kind in the history of the state; it is expected to host over two thousand (2000) youths from all the Local Government Areas of Osun State. The rally’s take off point is Nelson Mandela Freedom Park by 9am on Tuesday, 28th of August, 2018."

"The rally will thereafter move to the Aurora Conference and Events Centre by noon for the “Vote Not Fight” Peace Concert where 2Baba will be joined by other critical stakeholders ranging from the Election Management Body, INEC, to security agencies amongst others."

"The “Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War” project is a youth based non-violence voter education campaign that seeks to promote peaceful participation by Nigerian youth in elections."

"The campaign seeks to encourage youth to make a commitment to shun violence and embrace peace, by signing a Non-Violence pledge card through a partnership with the 2Baba Foundation."

"2Face Idibia has been commissioned as the Campaign Peace Ambassador and has committed to use his platforms for various festivals and events to further promote the campaign.

"Vote Not Fight" is a non-partisan and non-profit campaign that has continued to work with Nigeria’s youth and political actors to promote violence free elections since 2015," Idowu explained.