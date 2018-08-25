Army Neutralizes Boko Haram Terrorists,  recover Weapons

1. Troops of 151 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has successfully neutralized three members of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the early hours of Wednesday, during an ambush along Banki Junction- Mayanti village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

2. Items recovered include

a. Three AK 47 rifle.

b. 3 Magazines.

c. 32 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

d. One motorcycle.

e. Two Android phones.

3. Efforts are on by the troops to get the other fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Brigadier General TEXAS CHUKWU (Director Army Public Relations)