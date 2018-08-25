Gov. Udom Emmanuel Curses Akpabio Asks Holy Ghost Fire To 'Burn' .....

Akpabio had insinuated that the governorship election in the state would be war, making reference to the Hitler invasion. However, Udom, while declaring his intention to run for a second term, said such statements should not emanate from someone who wishes well for the people, and therefore called on Holy Ghost fire to burn those making them.

Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has expressed strong reservations regarding comments that the 2019 elections in the state would be war.

Speaking when he declared his intention to contest for a second term as Governor of the state, he expressed hatred for people "boasting that Akwa Ibom politics in 2019 would be like the invasion of Hitler".

Speaking a few days ago in Aguobu-Owa, Ezeagu Local Government area of Enugu State, Senator Godswill Akpabio had insinuated that the governorship election in the state would be war, making reference to the Hitler invasion.

However, Udom, while declaring his intention to run for a second term, said such statements should not emanate from someone who wishes well for the people, and therefore called on Holy Ghost fire to "burn them".

Addressing the people, he said: "I hate human beings boasting that Akwa Ibom politics in 2019 will be like war, the invasion of of Poland by Hitler. Is that what you people want?

"Is that somebody who wishes well for the Akwa Ibom people? How can you say you want to come and kill 6.2 million people because of politics? How many people did Hitler kill? The only thing that they have for you is that they want to come and kill Akwa Ibom people like Hitler. Is that politics? Is that development? Is that industry? Is that what they are supposed to do?

"So let's burn them. Whoever is wishing Akwa Ibom a political situation of 2019, that Akwa Ibom will be like the invasion of Hitler, we say Holy Ghost fire. Whoever is buying guns trying to kill our children, meanwhile they’ve gone to hide their own children abroad, and they want to come and kill our own, we say Holy Ghost fire."

Udom's declaration was attended by Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State; Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State and Ramalan Yero, a former Governor of Kaduna State, among others.