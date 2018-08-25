Osun 2018: Adeleke, top party chieftains warmly receive Dr Peter Babalola in PDP

The candidate of the People's Democratic Party in the September 22nd gubernatorial election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke and top leaders of the party on Friday warmly received a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in the state, Dr Peter Babalola who defected with his teaming supporters.

The South West PDP Deputy Chairman, Mr Yomi Akinwonmi and the State Chairman, Mr Soji Adagunodo were among the top personalities that received Babalola to PDP at the party secretariat in Osogbo.

Babalola who was the Chairman of Osun Local Government Service Commission in the state resigned his appointment on Thursday.

In his resignation letter to the state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo, Babalola said he resigned to pursue other endeavours.

Representing the National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus at the event, Akinwonmi commended Babalola for returning to PDP from where he defected to APC four years ago.

He assured Babalola of right and privileges due to him as a leader in the party. Speaking during his defection, Babalola said he left APC because the party failed to pick its gubernatorial candidate from Osun West Senatorial District.

Babalola who was one of the 17 APC aspirants in the July 19 governorship primary election of the party said it was wrong for the party to pick its gubernatorial candidate from the Osun Central Senatorial District.

Babalola promised to work with the PDP in order to ensure victory for its candidate in the Sept. 22 governorship election.