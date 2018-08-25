Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Visits Oba of Elegushi in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo paid a courtesy call to the palace of HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi – Oba Elegsuhi of Ikate Land, Kusenla III, at Eti-Osa, Lagos State.

He also paid a courtesy call to Central Senatorial District leader, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi in Sangotedo, Lagos. He was received by the host and other local govt chairmen & party leaders.

He was accompanied by Eng. Murphy Adetoro – Leader of Eti – Osa Central Area, MHR of Eti Osa Constituency – Babajide Akinloye and Aare Fakorede.