Renowned Nigerian Musician And Grammy Award Winner Seal In Nigeria, Visits Afrika Shrine

Grammy Award winner Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, popularly known as Seal is presently in Nigeria. The singer and songwriter paid a visit to the new African shrine in Ikeja, Lagos.

Seal was received by Femi Anikulapo-Kuti. Seal has sold over 20 million records worldwide, his first international hit being the song “Crazy”, released in 1991, and his most celebrated song being ” Kiss from a Rose”, released in 1994. Video below.

Born on February 19, 1963, to parents of Nigerian descent, Seal was taken in by white foster parents from Romford, Essex, but was later reclaimed by his natural mother at the age of four. Soon after, he came under the care of his father in Kilburn, where he says he suffered beatings until he finally left home aged 15. “I don’t regret anything that happened in my childhood,” he would reflect later, adding: “It was all integral to making me what I am today.”

Femi Kuti and Seal Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel

In the following years, Seal worked as a bike messenger, fast food worker and for a King’s Road designer. In the mid-Eighties he toured Japan with a funk group and enjoyed a short-lived stint with a Thai blues band.

Seal married German model Heidi Klum and both had three children sons Henry Günther Adeola Dashtu Samuel (born 12 September 2005), Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel (born 22 November 2006) and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel (born 9 October 2009).

Seal and Klum announced in 2012 that they were separating after nearly seven years of marriage. Klum filed for divorce from Seal on 6 April 2012, but they remain close friends. Their divorce was finalised on 14 October 2014.



Credit: PSN