Okowa Assents To Bill Prohibiting Extortion, Illegal Collection Of Fees

The activities of touts popularly called “area boys”, who harass developers in Delta State have come to an end as the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has assented to a bill to outlaw illegal collections by and forceful entry by touts into development sites, popularly known as “deve” in local parlance in the state.

The bill "Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Bill 2018" was presented to the governor Friday by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori in company of the Clerk, Mrs Lyna Ocholor and other Principal Officers.

Okowa also, assented to a bill to amend the Delta State Oil Producing Area Developmental Commission (DESOPADEC) law.

The governor after signing the bills said that harassment of property developers in the name of “deve” had chased away a lot of developers from the state, expressing confidence that with the signing into law of the bill prohibiting illegal and forceful entry into development sites, the state would witness speedy development.

“We will collaborate with the State House of Assembly to ensure that laws are passed to impact positively on the lives of our people. I am glad that this bill to prohibit the forcefully entry into public and private properties has been passed into law as it will stop youths from trespassing into property development sites in the state and make investment to thrive.

“This prohibition will impact on the lives of our people and bring investment sanity into the state”, Okowa said.

The governor said that the amendment of the DESOPADEC bill was meant to ensure that no vacuum was created in the leadership of the Commission, adding that government can now extend the tenure of the Board under given circumstances.

He commended the Speaker and members of the House for their cordial relationship with the Executive arm in bringing development to the people and impacting on the lives of Deltans.

Earlier, Oborevwori while presenting the bills for assent said that the bills passed through all the processes required for them to be passed.

He also added that the bills were meant to impact on people of the state, create peace, boost the economy and bring development to the state.