Jigawa State Government has declares Monday, 27th of August 2018  as public holiday

Jigawa State Government has declared Monday, 27th August 2018 as public holiday in commemoration of the 27th Anniversary of the Creation of the State.

This was contained in a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, Establishments and Service Matters, office of the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Sabo Abdu Babura.

The Statement felicitate with the entire people of Jigawa State and enjoined the people to pray for the State and the Country at large while celebrating the day.

"Accordingly, it is hoped and highly envisaged that all pubic servants and the entire people of the State will utilize the one day break in thanking the Almighty Allah for conducive atmosphere, peaceful co-existence and various developmental projects so far recorded in the State.

Signed

Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse

Public Relations Officer

Office of the Head of the Civil Service

Jigawa State.