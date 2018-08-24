$250 million Brewery in Ogun & The Largest In West Africa To Be Commissioned By President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Ogun State next week Tuesday to perform the commissioning of the $250 million state-of-the-art brewery by foremost brewer, International Breweries Plc, situated at km3 Flowergate Industrial Scheme, Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State.

Vanguard gathered that the new brewery will be the Company’s largest plant within the group in Africa, outside of South Africa, adding that the gesture would have a significant multiplier impact on the value chain within Ogun State, its environs, provide direct and indirect employment, locally manufacture global brands locally and support Nigeria’s foreign direct investment aspiration.

Speaking on the commissioning the Managing Director, Annabelle Degroot, described the plant as a major step towards the company’s strategic goal of producing high quality drinks locally.

Degroot added that, the plant would provide a great opportunity to engage qualified locals who are excited about the prospects of forging a career with the brand, while thousands of both direct and indirect jobs would be created.

“International Breweries Plc is a brand that places a premium on quality. Bearing this in mind, we will spare no expense or effort in ensuring that Nigerians are treated to the best traditions in brewing, with outstanding recipes, superior ingredients, innovation and world class techniques.

The outcome is to ensure satisfaction and enjoyment for our consumers.

“One of the objectives of the company is to create job opportunities for the people of Ogun State as well as Nigerians in general. The plant will also be instrumental in empowering farmers as most of the raw materials required will be sourced locally.

He said, the West Africa’s largest brewery will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Okechukwu Enelamah, the Minister of Budget and planning, Senator Udo Udoma, President of the Nigerian stock exchange, Oscar Onyeama and the C.E.O AB InBev, Mr.

Agah added that, the brewery will be the company's largest plant within the group in Africa, outside South Africa.

“This will have a significant multiplier impact on the value chain within Ogun state and its environs.

“It will provide direct and indirect employment, locally manufacture global brands locally and support Nigeria’s foreign direct investment aspiration”.