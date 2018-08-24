Governor Timipre Sylva Denounces Defection Rumours,  Finger Gov Dickson 

Former Governor of Bayelsa State Chief Timipre Sylva has slammed rumours of his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party as 'preposterous and laughable" in a press release made available toThe Nigerian Voice.

The statement which was signed by his media aide, Julius Bokoru,in Abuja, read in part: While ordinarily such rumours are laughable at best and preposterous at worst, Governor Sylva wishes to state (for the sake of his surporters) that he remains firmly a member and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, a party he pioneered in Bayelsa state and a party he believes is steering the country out of the shackles of mediocrity and under-development.

The Leader of the APC in Bayelsa State also took a swipe at Governor Seriake Dickson: 'Spreading unfounded rumours about Sylva has become the unscrupulous pastime of the failed Dickson Government. Sylva is at loss what purpose this baseless rumour is meant to serve. But you cannot put anything past the demented PDP government in Bayelsa State'

Chief Timipre Sylva governed Bayelsa state from 2007 to 2012 before becoming a founding member of the All Progressives Congress.