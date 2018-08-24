Labour Party Promises 16 Million Votes To Buhari In 2019

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotoso, said yesterday that the party would deliver about 16 million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s presidential election.

Omotoso, the 2015 governorship candidate of the party in Kwara State, spoke in Ilorin at the launch of canvassers for President Buhari’s re-election.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed had hinted that the President’s re-lection would be boosted by no less than 16 million votes through the administration’s feeding programme for school pupils.

The LP chairman said the party was discussing with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that the party would deliver workers’ votes to the President.

Omotoso said: “No man is God. This is the time to bail our people out of political bondage.

“However, our terms with APC must align with the ideals of the workers, as the party is that of the downtrodden and the masses.”

The Interim Caretaker Chairman of APC, Bashir Bolarinwa, urged members to support Mohammed, as he is the leader of the party in the state.

He said: “With that we will capture power from a hegemony that has over the years held us hostage.

“We must not allow ourselves to be deceived by the blackmails and lies against President Buhari.

Prophets are not respected in their homes. What happened in 1985 when he was overthrown must not happen in 2019.”