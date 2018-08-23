Osun 2018: APC suffers set back as Dr Peter Babalola dumps party

The All Progressive Congress in Osun State has suffered a set back as a very influential chieftain of the party, Dr Peter Adebayo Babalola dumps the party.

Dr Babalola in a letter he addressed to Governor Rauf Aregbesola announced his resigned as the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission in the state.

Dr Babalola said his decision to leave APC was with all sense of humility and utmost responsibility.

In his resignation letter, Dr Babalola said "I wish to humbly inform you of my resignation as the chairman of the Local Government Service Commission with effect from 23 of August, 2918."

"While thanking Your Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity, I wish to also inform you that I'm taking this step, with all sense of humility and utmost responsibility in order to dedicate my time to other endeavors."

Dr Babalola who was one of the governorship aspirants of the party is seen as a major factor to reckon with in Osun politics as his influence and structure cut across the state.