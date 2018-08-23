Priest nabbed over death of woman in his shrine

A priest, Lekan Olukolu has been arrested by the police in Ogun state over the death of a 25-year-old woman, Idowu Ogunkoya in his shrine.

Olukolu was arrested when one Lucky Oghenetega reported the matter at the Ago-Iwoye divisional police headquarters.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the woman died during a spiritual cleansing in the shrine.

He said "On the strength of the report, the DPO of Ago-Iwoye division CSP Adeola Adedoyin led detectives to the shrine situated at Ojuolota area of Ijesha road in Ago-Iwoye where the priest was promptly arrested alongside with the father of the deceased, one Temitayo Ogunkoya who took his daughter to the priest."

He stated further that when the deceased got to the shrine, the priest shaved her head and gave her a liquid substance to drink in order to deliver her from the alleged witchcraft.

The police spokesperson said the deceased slumped and died immediately after taking the liquid substance.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation, and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.

The police chief warned members of the public to desist from primitive and barbaric ways of dealing with matters especially issues that has to do with human life.