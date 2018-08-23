Delta Assembly Aspirant Seeks APC Heavyweight’s Blessings

A Delta state House of Assembly (DTHA), aspirant for the Aniocha South constituency, Apostle Comrade Victor Sorokwuchukwu, has consulted with the Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta North, Chief Engr. Hyacinth Enuha.

Sorokwuchukwu, on Wednesday during the consultation visit assured Chief Enuha, that if supported and given the ticket, he is capable of dislodging the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and delivering the legislative seat to the APC.

Chief Enuha, however assured him of a level playing field for all the aspirants reminding him that the option of direct primaries as adopted by the National Working Committee (NWC), would make it easier for only those who have the grassroot followership to emerge as candidates.

He further used the opportunity to charge the party faithful present to go down to the wards and mobilize the people for the forthcoming party registration which is aimed at boosting the strength of the party.

Victor Sorokwuchukwu was the Secretary of Bldr. Izu Campaign Organization, the campaign organization used for the Chairmanship candidate of the party in the January 2018 local council election in Delta state.