Imo Guber 2019: We Have Confidence In Madumere       -            owerri Musicians

In spite of the raging political onslaught against the Deputy Governor of Imo State and top governorship contender, Prince Eze Madumere, his wide acceptance from the people and chances of becoming the 6th democratically elected Governor of the State in 2019 are getting clearer by the day.

The Deputy Governor of the State, yesterday, at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi-Ezi Mbieri community in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State played host to a group under the aegis of Owerri Star Musicians Organisation (OSMO), when they paid him a solidarity visit.

The group who in unison said that “we are the world concert”, spontaneously rendered sonorous songs of encouragement to the Deputy Governor, describing him as hero and great leader of the people who denied himself the comfort of his office to stand with the people in a critical period of need for restoration of their dignity and failed economy.

Speaking on the reason for their visit, the President of the group, Bismarck Ekeocha, eulogized Prince Madumere for his sense of leadership and for standing up against oppression and tyranny against the people of the State at the expense of his comfort.

Continuing, the leader of the group submitted that Prince Madumere stands out in the struggle to ensure that justice, equity and fair play become the critical plank in the polity. He therefore assured him of their unflinching support.

He, however, urged the number two citizen of the State never to bulge under any circumstances, having been ordained by God to lead out to restore the lost hope of Imo people in the State. He also assured him to remain focused describing the purported impeachment as mere distraction.

His words: “having seen what has been going-on in the State and the disposition of our Deputy Governor in the face of daunting challenges, our position is to avail ourselves in any of your programmes that will promote Your Excellency’s ambition, because we believe you are the most experienced and courageous to confront the present unfortunate state of things in Imo.”

Other members of the group who spoke in concert with Mr. Ekeocha were Emmanuel Osuigwe popularly known as ‘Koko Nwajesus’, Promise Ihentuge a.k.a Okwesilieze Nwaonyigbo, Chidi Akagha (MC Uncle) among others.

Responding, the Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere commended the leadership and members of OSMO for identifying with him. He expressed happiness for their resolve to join him in his bid to restore the dignity of the people, put back the State on the path of progress with enthronement of rule of law, equity and re-activating the economy of the State.

He revealed to the group his effort in the development of the indigenous musical talents and other policies already captured in his blueprint if elected into office.

High points of the solidarity visit were renditions of indigenous bongo and general high life songs in acapella form, charging the atmosphere and people involuntarily danced to the traditional songs.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media



