Count Sylva Out Of Defection Rumour :

It has come to the notice of Chief Timipre Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa state and leader of the All Progressives Congress that a gang of sponsored social media folks are making a field day of an imagined defection of a certain Chief Timipre Sylva to the People’s Democratic Party (obviously this cannot be referring to him, given his antecedents and pedigree).

While ordinarily such rumours are laughable at best and preposterous at worst, Governor Sylva wishes to state (for the sake of his surporters) that he remains firmly a member and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, a party he pioneered in Bayelsa state and a party he believes is steering the country out of the shackles of mediocrity and under-development.

Spreading unfounded rumours about Sylva has become the unscrupulous pastime of the failed Dickson Government. Sylva is at loss what purpose this baseless rumour is meant to serve. But you cannot put anything past the demented PDP government in Bayelsa State.

Chief Timipre Sylva finds a correlation between impulsive defections and mental instability, and so, considers those flirting from party to party as people needing psychiatric evaluation

While this fabricated rumour may be evidence that some members of the PDP dream of having someone of his fine qualities, integrity and charisma within their ranks. Chief Timipre Sylva hopes that stating his unwavering commitment to the All Progressives Congress will cause those hallucinating about his imaginary defection to wake up.

Chief Timipre Sylva is APC and remains APC!

Julius Bokoru

Media Assistant to

Chief Timipre Sylva