Eid el kabir : PDP Facilitates With Muslim Community, Reminds Them of Electioneering Campaigns in Borno

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic party Borno State chapter, Alh zanna Gaddama mustafa has congratulated all Muslims Ummah on the occasion of Eid el kabir sallah celebrations.

He also reminded the people of Borno on the fast approaching electioneering campaigns which is about to begin.

A statement issued and signed Thursday by the State Chairman, PDP, Borno State, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama Mustapha added that, "Therefore ,it is worthy of note that I enjoin all party faithfuls to remain resolute and determined in our quest for selecting our political leaders in the state and Nigeria in general."

" Lastly ,I fervently pray for Allah to guide and grant us the eternal wisdom in the task that befalls us."